US Tech Giants Too Powerful: Antitrust Panel Chair

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

US tech giants too powerful: antitrust panel chair

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook are too powerful and will likely emerge from the coronavirus pandemic even stronger, the head of a US congressional antitrust committee said Wednesday.

"Simply put, they have too much power," House Judiciary Antitrust subcommittee chair David Cicilline said while opening an unprecedented hearing featuring the CEOs of the four giants.

"Whether it's through self-preferencing, predatory pricing, or requiring users to buy additional products, the dominant platforms have wielded their power in destructive, harmful ways in order to expand," the Democrat from Rhode Island said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

