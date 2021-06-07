UrduPoint.com
US Teenager Gauff Reaches First Slam Quarter-final At French Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

US teenager Gauff reaches first Slam quarter-final at French Open

Paris, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Coco Gauff, 17, reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final on Monday with a straight sets victory over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

Gauff, seeded 24, swept to a 6-3, 6-1 win and takes on Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic for a place in the semi-finals.

In a composed performance on Court Philippe Chatrier, the American teenager broke her fellow former junior champion three times without facing a break point herself.

