US Teenager Gauff Reaches First Slam Quarter-final At French Open
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 05:00 PM
Paris, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Coco Gauff, 17, reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final on Monday with a straight sets victory over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.
Gauff, seeded 24, swept to a 6-3, 6-1 win and takes on Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic for a place in the semi-finals.
In a composed performance on Court Philippe Chatrier, the American teenager broke her fellow former junior champion three times without facing a break point herself.