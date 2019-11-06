UrduPoint.com
US Telecom Regulator Approves T-Mobile/Sprint Merger

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

US telecom regulator approves T-Mobile/Sprint merger

Washington, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The US telecom regulator Tuesday approved the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, moving the tie-up of the third- and fourth-largest US carriers closer to completion.

The Federal Communications Commission cleared the $26 billion deal three months after approval by US Justice Department antitrust officials.

The 3-2 FCC vote is conditioned on the divestment by Sprint of its prepaid division Boost mobile and a deal allowing satellite broadcast group Dish to begin building a new wireless network.

"The transaction will help secure United States leadership in 5G, close the digital divide in rural America, and enhance competition in the broadband market," said FCC chairman Ajit Pai.

