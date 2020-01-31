UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Tells Americans 'do Not Travel' To China Because Of Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 09:10 AM

US tells Americans 'do not travel' to China because of coronavirus

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The United States told its citizens Thursday night "do not travel" to China, raising its advisory status to the highest level of alert because of the coronavirus epidemic.

The State Department issued a level four warning -- up from urging Americans to "reconsider" travel to China -- and said any nationals in China now "should consider departing using commercial means." In the travel advisory, the department cited the World Health Organization's (WHO) decision that the "rapidly spreading outbreak constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern." The WHO declared the global emergency earlier Thursday over the new coronavirus, which originated in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, as China reported the death toll had climbed to 213 with nearly 10,000 infections.

The UN health agency based in Geneva had initially downplayed the threat posed by the disease, but revised its risk assessment after crisis talks.

In the updated travel advisory, the State Department recalled that last week it had ordered the departure of all non-emergency US personnel and their family members from Wuhan.

"The US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in Hubei province," the advisory said.

The US reported its first case Thursday of a person catching the virus from another person on American soil -- a man in Chicago who contracted the illness from his wife, who had travelled to Wuhan.

Many other countries have also urged their citizens not to visit China, while some have banned entry for travellers from Wuhan.

Airlines began cancelling flights servicing China on Wednesday, and more followed suit on Thursday.

Israel barred all flights from China, while Russia said it was closing its far eastern border with China over the outbreak.

More than 6,000 tourists were temporarily put under lockdown aboard a cruise ship at an Italian port after two Chinese passengers were isolated over fears they could be carrying the virus. They later tested negative for the illness.

In its advisory, the State Department warned US travelers they should "be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice." "In an effort to contain the novel coronavirus, the Chinese authorities have suspended air, road, and rail travel in the area around Wuhan and placed restrictions on travel and other activities throughout the country," it said.

Beijing has taken extreme steps to stop the spread of the virus, including effectively quarantining more than 50 million people in Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province.

Thousands of foreigners have been trapped in Wuhan since it was sealed off last week.

The pathogen is believed to have emerged in a market that sold wild game, and spread during a Lunar New Year holiday season in which hundreds of millions of Chinese travel at home or abroad.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia China Visit Road Wife Alert Wuhan Man Geneva Chicago United States Border Market Family All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed hails Abu Dhabi&#039;s hosting of ..

7 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed hails Abu Dhabi&#039;s hosting of ..

7 hours ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

7 hours ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

7 hours ago

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu ..

7 hours ago

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.