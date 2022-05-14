UrduPoint.com

US Tells ASEAN Leaders Committed 'for Generations'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2022 | 08:10 AM

US tells ASEAN leaders committed 'for generations'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden on Friday promised a long-term commitment to Southeast Asia in the face of China's growing clout as he met regional leaders for a first summit in Washington.

Biden laid out $150 million in new initiatives and announced plans for the first full US ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in more than five years.

A region that "is free and open, stable and prosperous, and resilient and secure is what we're all seeking," Biden told ASEAN leaders, a day after he kicked off the two-day summit with a White House dinner of poached chicken, ravioli and vanilla ice cream.

Vice President Kamala Harris, meeting ASEAN leaders for a working lunch, said the administration "recognizes the vital strategic importance of your region.

" "As an Indo-Pacific nation, the United States will be present and continue to be engaged in Southeast Asia for generations to come," she said.

Biden said he would nominate Yohannes Abraham, the chief of staff of the National Security Council and a key aide during the presidential transition, as ambassador to ASEAN's secretariat in Jakarta.

The United States has not had a Senate-confirmed ambassador to ASEAN since Barack Obama's presidency, with Donald Trump only nominating an envoy after losing the 2020 election.

Related Topics

Election Barack Obama China Washington White House Trump Jakarta United States 2020 All Asia Million

Recent Stories

White House Has No Comment on Extension of Brittne ..

White House Has No Comment on Extension of Brittney Griner's Arrest in Russia

8 hours ago
 Nothing Changes About Turkey in NATO After Erdogan ..

Nothing Changes About Turkey in NATO After Erdogan's Remarks on Finland, Sweden ..

8 hours ago
 Iran Nuclear Deal Remains 'Far From Certain' - US ..

Iran Nuclear Deal Remains 'Far From Certain' - US State Department

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan is responsible for bad governance, corr ..

Imran Khan is responsible for bad governance, corruption: Khawaja Muhammad Asif ..

8 hours ago
 Greater unity among Kashmiris urged

Greater unity among Kashmiris urged

8 hours ago
 Indian authorities dismiss KU Professor among thre ..

Indian authorities dismiss KU Professor among three govt employees in IIOJK

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.