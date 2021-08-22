US tells citizens to avoid Kabul airport due to 'security threats'

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :The United States on Saturday urged its citizens in Afghanistan to avoid traveling to the Kabul airport, citing "potential security threats" near its gates.

The warning from the US embassy in Kabul provided no detail on the danger, but a White House official later confirmed that aides had briefed President Joe Biden on "counterterrorism operations" in Afghanistan, including against the Islamic State group.

Conditions outside Hamid Karzai International Airport have been chaotic amid the crush of people hoping to flee the Taliban takeover of the country a week ago.

As thousands of Americans and Afghans wait at the airport for flights or gather nervously outside its gates, there have been "sporadic" reports, confirmed by the Pentagon, of Taliban fighters beating and harassing people trying to flee.

"Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising US citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a US government representative to do so," the US embassy alert said.

Underlining the threat that the White House sees in the unfolding chaos -- and likely also due to concern over a hurricane approaching the US northeast -- President Joe Biden canceled a planned trip home to Delaware Saturday.

"This morning, the president met with his national security team... They discussed the security situation in Afghanistan and counter-terrorism operations, including ISIS-K," a White House official said, referring to the Islamic State group.

Known as Islamic State in the Khorasan (IS-K), the Afghan IS branch has been on the back foot since Afghan forces announced in 2019 that it was defeated in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

But it demonstrated that it still has the ability to carry out devastating attacks in urban areas, including Kabul.

Pentagon officials, speaking not long after the airport warning was issued, said only that US troops were continuing to process people reaching its gates.

"There has been no reported change to the current enemy situation in and around the airport at this time," Major General Hank Taylor said.

But Pentagon spokesman John Kirby conveyed a sense of urgency as the military, under heavy pressure, pursues the goal of completing the evacuation by August 31.

"We've been very honest about the fact that we know that we're fighting against both time and space," he said, adding, "That's the race we're in right now." Taylor said 17,000 people had been evacuated since the operation began on August 14, with many flown first to Qatar or Kuwait. The total included 2,500 Americans.

In the past 24 hours, Taylor said, six military C-17 planes and 32 charter flights had departed the Kabul airport, carrying 3,800 people -- a sharp decline from the previous day.

American officials earlier confirmed that evacuation operations had stalled for hours Friday because a receiving base in Qatar was overflowing.

Taylor said three flights have so far reached Dulles International Airport outside Washington, adding that Afghan citizens were being sent on to the Fort Bliss army base in western Texas for processing.

The United States hopes to evacuate a total of 30,000 Americans and Afghan civilians.

On Friday, the US military sent helicopters to rescue over 150 Americans unable to reach the airport gates, an official said.

That was the first evidence that US forces were willing and able to go beyond the US-secured compound to help people seeking evacuation.

Biden has promised to help any American in Afghanistan seeking to evacuate, saying, "Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home."But he has admitted that the presence of thousands of US soldiers at the airport does not guarantee safe passage to that vast compound.

bbk/ft