UrduPoint.com

US Tells Citizens To Leave Kabul Airport Gates 'immediately'

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 09:30 AM

US tells citizens to leave Kabul airport gates 'immediately'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :The United States urged its citizens Friday to "immediately" leave the gates around Kabul's airport, where a suicide bomber this week targeted crowds trying to flee Taliban rule.

Earlier Friday, the Pentagon said that the high-risk Kabul airlift operation to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies still faced "specific, credible threats".

"US citizens who are at the Abbey gate, East gate, North gate or the New Ministry of Interior gate now should leave immediately," the US Embassy in Kabul said in a security alert.

