UrduPoint.com

US Tells Russia Will Fly 'wherever International Law Allows'

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 02:10 AM

US tells Russia will fly 'wherever international law allows'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin vowed Wednesday that US aircraft will fly "wherever international law allows" and warned Russia to operate with caution after one of its jets allegedly downed an American drone.

Austin made the statement shortly after speaking by phone with Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu about Tuesday's incident over the Black Sea, when two Russian fighters allegedly harassed an unmanned US surveillance drone and damaged its propeller, forcing its ditching in the waters below.

The United States labeled the incident "reckless" and "unprofessional" while Moscow denied it was to blame and instead accused Washington of conducting "hostile" flights in the region.

"The United States will continue to fly and to operate wherever international law allows," Austin told reporters just following the call with Shoigu.

"And it is incumbent upon Russia to operate its military aircraft in a safe and professional manner," he said.

US Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley said the Pentagon is still analyzing video and data from the drone to see exactly what happened.

"Was it intentional or not? -- don't know yet," he told reporters.

"We know that the intercept was intentional. We know that the aggressive behavior was intentional, we also know it was very unprofessional and very unsafe," Milley said.

"The actual contact of the fixed-wing Russian fighter with our UAV, the physical contact with those two, not sure yet." Austin expressed appreciation for the call, after more than a year of the Ukraine war during which direct contact between top US and Russian defense officials has been exceedingly rare.

"We take any potential for escalation very seriously and that's why I believe it's important to keep the lines of communication open," he said.

"I think it's really key that we're able to pick up the phone and engage each other. And I think that will help to prevent miscalculation going forward."

Related Topics

Drone Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Pentagon Austin United States From Top

Recent Stories

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over th ..

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over the next few years

1 hour ago
 Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place i ..

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris Ahead of Key Vote in P ..

2 hours ago
 Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where ..

Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where International Law Allows - Pen ..

2 hours ago
 Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest st ..

Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest startups

2 hours ago
 German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Wor ..

German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Worth Over $46Mln

2 hours ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.