US Temporarily Resumes Consular Services In Russia

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

US temporarily resumes consular services in Russia

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :The US embassy in Russia said Friday it would temporarily resume consular services for its citizens after Moscow postponed a ban on it hiring foreign citizens ahead of a possible meeting between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.

Russia-US relations have recently hit historic lows, with Washington accusing the Kremlin of interference in US elections, a massive cyber attack and other hostile activity.

The temporary reversal came after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held phone talks this week and agreed to meet on the sidelines of an Arctic council meeting in Reykjavik on May 19-20.

The decision also comes in anticipation of a proposed summit between US President Biden and Russian leader Putin in June.

On Friday, the US embassy in Moscow said that the Russian government had informed the diplomatic mission of "its intent to postpone the prohibition of US Mission Russia's employment of foreign nationals.

" "Consequently, through July 16, (the) US embassy (in) Moscow will temporarily resume routine US citizen services," it added.

Earlier this week the US embassy said it suspended most consular services for its nationals and stopped issuing visas after having to significantly cut its consular workforce.

Biden has increased pressure on Moscow since becoming US president in January, and comments he made likening Putin to a "killer" were met with fierce criticism in Moscow.

Washington in April announced a new round of sanctions including the expulsion of 10 diplomats and a restriction on US banks trading in Russian government debt.

Moscow responded by expelling 10 US diplomats, banning top US officials from entering the country and prohibiting the US embassy from employing foreign nationals.

Russia has also temporarily recalled its ambassador and said the US envoy should also head to Washington for consultations.

