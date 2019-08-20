UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Tests Medium-range Cruise Missile After Exiting INF Treaty

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

US tests medium-range cruise missile after exiting INF treaty

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The US Defense Department announced on Monday the test of a medium-range ground-launched cruise missile, just weeks after tearing up the Cold War-era pact with Russia that eliminated such nuclear-capable weapons.

The missile was launched on Sunday from the US Navy-controlled San Nicolas Island off the coast of Los Angeles, California.

"The test missile exited its ground mobile launcher and accurately impacted its target after more than 500 kilometers of flight," the Pentagon said in a statement.

"Data collected and lessons learned from this test will inform the Department of Defense's development of future intermediate-range capabilities." While the missile was described as "conventionally configured," meaning not nuclear-equipped, the launch was a sign of Washington beefing up its nuclear war-fighting capabilities in the wake of the collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty on August 2.

The INF had banned all land-based missiles, conventional and nuclear, that could travel between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (310 and 3,400 miles), in an effort to abolish a class of nuclear arms deployed across Europe by the United States and the then-Soviet Union.

Many fear the end of the INF, which Washington accused Moscow of having violated in recent years, will lead to a new and dangerous nuclear arms race.

On August 2, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said the US, no longer bound by the INF, had already begun work to develop "mobile, conventional, ground-launched cruise and ballistic missile systems.""Now that we have withdrawn, the Department of Defense will fully pursue the development of these ground-launched conventional missiles as a prudent response to Russia's actions," Esper said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Mobile Washington Nuclear Pentagon San Nicolas Los Angeles Lead United States August Sunday All From Race

Recent Stories

Putin says Russia backs actions of Syrian army in ..

54 seconds ago

Macron says 'real opportunity' for peace in Ukrain ..

55 seconds ago

Russia May Provide Asymmetrical Response to New US ..

57 seconds ago

'Frightening' Archer won't let-up against Australi ..

3 minutes ago

Current situation causes in extension of Qamar Jav ..

3 minutes ago

Empty classrooms as some schools re-open in Indian ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.