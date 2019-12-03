US threatens 100% tariffs on French goods over digital tax

Washington, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The United States on Monday threatened to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on $2.4 billion in French goods in retaliation for a digital services tax it says is discriminatory.

French wine and cheese are on the list of goods that could be targeted as soon as mid-January after a report from the US Trade Representative's office found the tax penalizes American tech companies like Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon.

USTR Robert Lighthizer warned that Washington is considering widening the investigation to look into similar taxes in Austria, Italy, and Turkey.