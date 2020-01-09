UrduPoint.com
US Threatens Sanctions On Venezuelan Lawmakers Over Bribes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 09:00 AM

Washington, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The United States will consider sanctions against Venezuelan lawmakers accused of taking bribes to vote against opposition leader Juan Guaido, an official said Wednesday.

Guaido, recognized as Venezuela's interim president by the United States and more than 50 other nations, was sworn in Tuesday for another term after a chaotic standoff in which troops physically stopped him from entering Congress.

The United States has already imposed wide sanctions aimed at toppling leftist President Nicolas Maduro's regime and cutting off his government's key funding source of oil.

Guaido and the United States say Maduro's government offered bribes to members of the National Assembly, Venezuela's sole institution controlled by the opposition, in hopes of defeating Guaido.

"There are people who have been engaged in corrupt activity that may have gotten themselves on the radar screen for the first time in the last few days," a senior US official told reporters in Washington.

He said he was speaking of "people taking money from people that are already under sanctions in the United States." "We don't put sanctions on people for the way they vote," he said, adding that if individuals "aid or abet or profit from the anti-democratic behavior of the regime, you could be subjected to sanctions."Despite a crumbling economy that has sent millions fleeing Venezuela, Maduro remains in power with support from the country's military as well as Russia, China and Cuba.

The US is also "looking at additional sanctions" in response to growing Russian support for Maduro, Elliot Abrams, the State Department's Venezuela envoy, said on Monday.

