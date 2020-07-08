US threatens to stop Burkina Faso security aid over army killings

(@FahadShabbir)

Abidjan, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States on Wednesday called on Burkina Faso's government to investigate reports that 180 men were extrajudicially executed by the army, threatening to withdraw security aid if it did not act swiftly.

"US security assistance cannot continue without action," tweeted Tibor Nagy, the top US diplomat for Africa, calling a Human Rights Watch report into the killings "very troubling".