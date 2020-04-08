UrduPoint.com
US To Ask For Additional $250 Bn For Small Business Loans: Mnuchin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 12:20 AM

US to ask for additional $250 bn for small business loans: Mnuchin

Washington, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday he is requesting $250 billion from Congress to boost a new small businesses lending program.

Congress late last month approved a $350 billion paycheck protection program to provide what are essentially grants to businesses nationwide to pay their workers.

Mnuchin tweeted that he has reached out to both the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives "to secure an additional $250 billion for the #PPPLoan program to make sure small businesses get the money they need!"

Your Thoughts and Comments

