UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Be 'leader' In Vaccine Access: Blinken

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 01:40 AM

US to be 'leader' in vaccine access: Blinken

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The United States will be "the leader" in vaccinating the world against Covid-19 after making rapid progress at home, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday.

"I anticipate that, as we continue to vaccinate the entire American population, that we will be able to do even more around the world," Blinken told a virtual news conference after talks at the United Nations.

"In the months ahead and over time, the United States, I'm convinced, will be the leader in advancing access to vaccines around the world," he said.

The United States has already entered an agreement to produce vaccines in India with support from allies Japan and Australia, eyeing innoculation drives in areas of Southeast Asia and the Pacific where China has sought to expand its clout.

President Joe Biden is also sending millions of doses of AstraZeneca -- which has not been approved for use in the United States -- to neighboring Canada and Mexico and has contributed or committed $4 billion to the UN-backed Covax program to vaccinate the developing world.

Biden dramatically ramped up US vaccinations after taking office on January 20, with the White House saying Monday that 90 percent of adult Americans will be eligible for jabs against the devastating disease by April 19.

With the rapid progress, the United States could soon face a glut of doses, creating a dilemma on whether or how to donate them.

Blinken was responding to a question on whether the United States would supply doses to Brazil where the foreign and defense ministers both resigned Monday amid a devastating Covid toll and struggles to obtain vaccine.

Blinken did not answer directly but said the relationship with Brazil is "very, very important" including on fighting climate change, another key priority of Biden.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, one of the staunchest international allies of former US president Donald Trump, has shared unfounded theories on Covid-19 and criticized lockdowns to mitigate the spread.

Related Topics

India World Australia United Nations China Canada White House Trump Progress Brazil Japan United States Mexico January April From Agreement Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Saudi Crown Prince makes phone call to King of Jor ..

13 minutes ago

Kuwait: 1,251 coronavirus infections, 12 deaths, 1 ..

43 minutes ago

National Media Team discusses several initiatives ..

2 hours ago

Ministers, officials and experts address ambassado ..

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 14th edition of Art Dubai

3 hours ago

SEWA announces electronic transformation in provid ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.