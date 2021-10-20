US to do 'everything we can' to free missionaries in Haiti: Blinken

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The United States will do all in its power to free US and Canadian missionaries kidnapped in Haiti, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday.

"We have in the administration been relentlessly focused on this," Blinken told a news conference on a visit to Ecuador, saying an FBI team was involved.

"We will do everything we can to help resolve the situation."