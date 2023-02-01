US To End Health Emergency For COVID-19 On May 11
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 02:10 PM
ANKARA , Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The US is planning to end the COVID-19 health emergency on May 11, 2023, said the White House.
"The COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency (PHE) was declared by the Trump Administration in 2020. They are currently set to expire on March 1 and April 11, respectively.
At present, the Administration's plan is to extend the emergency declarations to May 11, and then end both emergencies on that date," said a statement from the Office of Management and Budget on Monday.
Republican majority Congress was preparing a bill to end emergencies in spring.
But the statement said "an abrupt end to the emergency declarations would create wide-ranging chaos and uncertainty throughout the health care system -- for states, for hospitals and doctors' offices, and, most importantly, for tens of millions of Americans."