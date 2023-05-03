UrduPoint.com

U.S. To End Most Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Next Week

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 03:30 PM

LOS ANGELES, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) --::The Biden administration will end most of the remaining Federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements next week, the White House said Monday.

The United States will lift its requirements that most international travelers, federal workers and contractors, healthcare workers and Head Start educators be vaccinated against the coronavirus starting May 11, when the country's coronavirus public health emergency ends.

The vaccine requirements were first ordered by Biden in late 2021.

"While vaccination remains one of the most important tools in advancing the health and safety of employees and promoting the efficiency of workplaces," the White House said, "we are now in a different phase of our response when these measures are no longer necessary."

