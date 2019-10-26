UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To End Scheduled Flights To All Cuban Airports Except Havana

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 08:21 AM

US to end scheduled flights to all Cuban airports except Havana

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :The United States will suspend all scheduled flights to Cuba except to its capital Havana, authorities said Friday, as US President Donald Trump pushes to dismantle the rapprochement begun by his predecessor Barack Obama.

The suspension, which goes into effect December 10, was announced by the Department of Transportation and affects nine airports on the island nation.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked the Transportation Department for the suspension as a means to "further the administration's policy of strengthening the economic consequences to the Cuban regime for its ongoing repression of the Cuban people and its support for (President) Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela." The Trump administration accuses Cuba of aiding and abetting crisis-wracked Venezuela, which is Havana's closest ally.

Cuba rejected the measure and vowed that it would fail, with Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stating that "concessions will not be taken from us." Trump has moved to roll back steps toward normal relations and business ties that were established under Obama, who made moves to diminish five decades of Cold War tension and sanctions between the neighbors.

American, Delta and JetBlue airlines will be affected by the deadline to halt operations to destinations such as Santiago de Cuba, the country's second-largest city, as well as Camaguey and the sprawling mega-resort of Varadero.

Cash-strapped Cuba depends heavily on tourism earnings to fund its government, the only one-party Communist state in the Americas.

Havana already has trimmed its 2019 tourism target by 15 percent to 4.3 million visitors.

The United States still maintains its economic embargo on Havana, which only can be ended by the US Congress.

But it has allowed exceptions, such as cruise ship visits, which must have an educational underpinning in order to go to the island.

Some 900,000 tourists visited the island on cruise ships last year, and almost 40 percent were American, according to official data.

The charter flights on which many Cuban-Americans travel to Cuba from Miami are not affected by the change.

Commercial flights to Cuba began under the Obama administration in 2016.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Business Trump Camaguey Santiago De Cuba Havana Miami United States Cuba Venezuela December Congress 2016 2019 All From Government Million Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Young Chinese techies imitate human hand movement ..

9 hours ago

PTCL, MoITT organizes art exhibition to support Ka ..

8 hours ago

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial r ..

9 hours ago

Group busted for manufacturing fake anti-dengue sy ..

8 hours ago

Angola Invites Russia to Invest in Mining, Agricul ..

8 hours ago

France Interested in Working With Russia on Develo ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.