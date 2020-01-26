US to evacuate its citizens from China virus epicentre

Wuhan, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :The United States is arranging a flight to evacuate personnel and American citizens trapped at the epicentre of a deadly virus in central China, the US State Department said on Sunday.

The flight will leave on Tuesday from Wuhan and take people to San Francisco, the department said in an email to Americans in China, warning that there would be "limited capacity" for private citizens.