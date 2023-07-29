Open Menu

US To Help Australia Boost Missile Manufacturing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2023 | 11:00 AM

US to help Australia boost missile manufacturing

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Washington will bolster its shrinking arms stockpiles by helping Australia develop a missile-manufacturing and exporting industry, officials said Saturday after high-level talks between the two countries.

"We hope to see the manufacturing of missiles commenced in Australia in two years' time," Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles told reporters, hailing the project as a boost for his country's defense and industrial base.

"We are really pleased with the steps that we are taking in respect of establishing a guided weapons and explosive ordnance enterprise in this country," Marles said.

The project will see Australia develop guided multiple-launch rocket systems -- or so-called GMLRS.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin travelled to Brisbane for the announcement, which followed discussions with Marles and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Washington will now work with Australia to develop its fledgling domestic missile industry, with an eye to securing a reliable pipeline for its own armed forces down the track.

Related Topics

Australia Washington Pentagon Brisbane Enterprise Austin Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

10 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

11 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

11 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

11 hours ago
Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

11 hours ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

11 hours ago
 US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

11 hours ago
 Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

12 hours ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

12 hours ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous