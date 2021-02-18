UrduPoint.com
US To Help Guatemala Address Causes Of Undocumented Migration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 11:00 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :As President Joe Biden works to overhaul US immigration policy, the top US diplomat Wednesday told his Guatemalan counterpart that Washington would help address the root causes of irregular migration.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken "emphasized the US commitment to addressing the structural problems that trigger irregular migration" in a phone call with Guatemala's Pedro Brolo, State Department spokesman Ned price said.

These include "endemic corruption and impunity, lack of economic opportunity, and insecurity," the statement read, also emphasizing the "shared interest in ensuring a safe, orderly, and humane approach to migration." Guatemalan officials last week warned that a new caravan of undocumented migrants mainly from neighboring Honduras was preparing to head to the southern US border.

Guatemalan police used force and tear gas to prevent a similar caravan from crossing their country in January, and warned against mass movements of people across their border.

Since 2018, thousands of Central Americans, pushed by crime and poverty, have headed to the United States in large caravans.

Price said that Blinken and Brolo also "discussed the importance of securing an independent judiciary, through an open and transparent process," and Blinken "raised the need to improve democratic governance, promote respect for human rights, and root out high-level corruption."ad/ch/mtp

