US to host Summit of the Americas in 2022

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The ninth Summit of the Americas, which brings together heads of state and government from across the region, will be held in the United States in 2022, the White House announced Thursday.

The summit, which takes place about every three years, is "the only meeting of all leaders from the countries of North, South, and Central America and the Caribbean," it said.

The summit, to be held in early summer 2022, will be the first time the United States has hosted the event since the inaugural meeting in Miami in 1994. The location of the gathering was not announced.