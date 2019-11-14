UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Keep Around 600 Troops In Syria: Pentagon Chief

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 10:10 AM

US to keep around 600 troops in Syria: Pentagon chief

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The United States will maintain around 600 troops in Syria, Pentagon chief Mark Esper said Wednesday, despite Donald Trump's desire to end US involvement in what the president calls "endless wars".

"We're still moving troops out of northeastern Syria," the US defense secretary said onboard a plane as he travelled to Seoul, where he begins a tour of Asia on Thursday.

"We're going to have about 500 to 600-ish troops there, at the end of the day," he said.

Asked if that figure included the approximately 200 troops deployed to the Al-Tanf base near the southeastern borders with Jordan and Iraq, Esper said that he was referring to northeastern Syria, where Trump has instructed the Pentagon to secure oil fields.

There would be "600-ish" troops across the country, he then reiterated.

Esper said that the numbers could fluctuate, particularly if European allies strengthen their presence in the country.

"Things change. Events on the ground change. We could have, for example, partners and allies from Europe joining us," he said. "If they join us on the ground it may allow us the ability to redeploy further US forces out there." Trump's abrupt announcement last month that he had ordered a full troop withdrawal drew angry rebukes at home and abroad.

Critics said it could allow a resurgence of the Islamic State group while leaving US-allied Kurdish fighters in Syria vulnerable to a Turkish invasion.

The US president later relented in part, saying he would leave some troops in the region to protect valuable oil fields.

Related Topics

Syria Europe Pentagon Iraq Oil Trump Seoul United States May From Asia

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 November 2019

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed to present UAE fraternity model to ..

9 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends AED 53 million on ‘ ..

10 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed honours winners of Dalma Dhow Sa ..

10 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces General Command announces martyrd ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.