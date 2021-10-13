UrduPoint.com

US To Open Land Borders To Vaccinated Travelers In 'early November': Senior Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 08:50 AM

US to open land borders to vaccinated travelers in 'early November': senior official

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The United States will open its land borders with Mexico and Canada in "early November" to non-essential travelers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, a senior White House official announced Tuesday.

The official said the administration would give the "precise date very soon" -- both for the land crossings as well as international trips by plane, which the official said would be timed to "go together."The US already announced in September that it would lift bans in November on all vaccinated air passengers who undergo testing and contact tracing.

