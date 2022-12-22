UrduPoint.com

US To Provide Patriot Missile System To Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2022

US to provide Patriot missile system to Ukraine

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The United States said Wednesday it would provide Ukraine with the advanced Patriot air defense system to help counter Moscow's relentless aerial attacks.

The system is part of $1.85 billion in assistance unveiled in parallel with a visit to Washington by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, his first trip outside the country since Russia invaded in February.

The announcement is a significant victory for Kyiv, which had repeatedly pushed Washington for the Patriot system, and a strong sign of US support for Ukraine.

"Today's assistance for the first time includes the Patriot Air Defense System, capable of bringing down cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles, and aircraft at a significantly higher ceiling than previously provided air defense systems," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The security assistance package features one Patriot battery, which consists of a command center, a radar station to detect incoming threats, and missile launchers.

It also includes tens of thousands of rounds of artillery, rocket and tank ammunition, mortar systems, grenade launchers and body armor.

Ukraine's air defenses have played a key role in protecting the country from strikes and preventing Moscow's forces from gaining control of the skies.

But as Russia faced increasing setbacks on the ground, it began systematically targeting critical infrastructure in Ukraine in attacks that have disrupted electricity, water and heat to millions of people.

Made by Raytheon, the MIM-104 Patriot is a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system initially developed to intercept high-flying aircraft.

