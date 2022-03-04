UrduPoint.com

US To Reopen Consulate In Cuba, Hit By 'sonic Attacks'

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 09:20 AM

US to reopen consulate in Cuba, hit by 'sonic attacks'

Havana, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The United States consulate, closed since 2017 following alleged "sonic attacks" against diplomatic staff, will resume a limited service issuing visas, its embassy in Havana said Thursday.

Washington reduced the US mission to the bare minimum five years ago when then-president Donald Trump accused Havana of carrying out "sonic attacks" targeting embassy staff.

US personnel and their families suffered from mystery illnesses subsequently known as "Havana Syndrome." Similar incidences later occurred at other embassies around the world.

A US government report in 2020 said the illnesses were most likely caused by "directed, pulsed radio frequency (RF) energy." The consulate "will begin the limited resumption of some immigrant visa services, as part of a gradual expansion of the embassy's functions," said Timothy Zuniga-Brown, the charge d'affaires at the US diplomatic mission in Havana.

The consulate closure was a major blow for Cubans wishing to emigrate to the US as it obliged them to tackle numerous obstacles, among them being forced to travel to Colombia or Guyana to submit a request.

"There are a lot of people that want to leave who take a boat to go there (to the US) or through a third country," said Cuban pensioner Felipe Mesa, 75.

Zuniga-Brown said the consulate will only schedule appointments with people that have already presented complete document files. During the transition period, most requests will still have to be made in Guyana's capital Georgetown.

The consular service will also provide essential services to US citizens and emergency non-immigrant visas, he added.

Related Topics

World Trump Georgetown Havana Mesa United States Colombia Guyana Visa 2017 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Lyon WTA results

Tennis: Lyon WTA results

9 hours ago
 One million refugees flee Ukraine in first week of ..

One million refugees flee Ukraine in first week of war

9 hours ago
 Minister-Cards Ministers disburses Ehsaas Kafalat ..

Minister-Cards Ministers disburses Ehsaas Kafalat Cards among beneficiaries

9 hours ago
 European equities slide, as oil drops off peaks

European equities slide, as oil drops off peaks

9 hours ago
 One million people flee Ukraine in under a week: U ..

One million people flee Ukraine in under a week: UNHCR

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>