UrduPoint.com

US To Require Travelers From China To Show Negative COVID Test Results

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 03:10 PM

US to require travelers from China to show negative COVID test results

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The US will require travelers from China to show negative corona-virus test results as part of new precautions beginning Jan. 5, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Wednesday. The move by US officials comes amid an alarming rise in infections in China.

''The CDC is announcing this step to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the United States during the surge in COVID-19 cases in China given the lack of adequate and transparent epidemiological and viral genomic sequence data being reported from China,'' according to the CDC.US officials raised concerns earlier about the transparency of data coming from China concerning new cases.

Passengers boarding flights from Hong Kong and Macau to the US will also be required to present a negative test, according to the health agency.

Travelers 2 and older will need a PCR test or an antigen self-administered test and will be monitored by a telehealth service or a licensed provider no more than two days before their departure, it said, adding that the requirement applies to passengers regardless of nationality and vaccination status.

China announced a further easing of corona-virus management as of Jan. 8, with the National Health Commission (NHC) saying Beijing will also not impose a quarantine on those entering the country. The NHC stopped releasing statistics for asymptomatic cases earlier this month.

The world's most populous nation also dumped its strict "zero-COVID" policy this month, following unrest and unprecedented protests in parts of the country.

Related Topics

World China Beijing Hong Kong Macau United States From

Recent Stories

Sai Flavors invests AED4 million to support its ex ..

Sai Flavors invests AED4 million to support its expansion plans in Ras Al Khaima ..

12 minutes ago
 New study highlights need to regularly clean phone ..

New study highlights need to regularly clean phones for infection control protoc ..

25 minutes ago
 Arada completes all units at Nest student accommod ..

Arada completes all units at Nest student accommodation at Sharjah’s Aljada

25 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways celebrates flying 10 millionth pass ..

Etihad Airways celebrates flying 10 millionth passenger in 2022

26 minutes ago
 Mina Rashid welcomes MSC World Europa’s 1st ever ..

Mina Rashid welcomes MSC World Europa’s 1st ever call in Middle East

26 minutes ago
 EWEC announces over 60% of total power demand deli ..

EWEC announces over 60% of total power demand delivered from renewable energy so ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.