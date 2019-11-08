US to review support for South Sudan after unity government delay

Washington, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The United States said Thursday it was reviewing its relationship with South Sudan and questioned whether its feuding leaders were suited for office after a new delay in forming a unity government.

"We must review our relationship with the government in light of the delay. The US is considering all possible options to put pressure on those individuals who would impede peace and promote conflict," Tibor Nagy, the top US diplomat for Africa, wrote on Twitter.