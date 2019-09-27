UrduPoint.com
US To Send 200 Troops, Patriot Missiles To Saudi Arabia: Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

US to send 200 troops, Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia: Pentagon

Washington, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Pentagon announced Thursday the deployment of 200 troops with Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia to help with the country's defense in the wake of last months attacks on oil installations blamed on Iran.

"This deployment will augment the kingdom's air and missile defense of critical military and civilian infrastructure," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said.

