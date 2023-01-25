UrduPoint.com

US To Send Abrams Tanks To Ukraine: American Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 04:10 PM

US to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine: American official

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden is likely to announce plans to send M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine "as early as tomorrow," a US official confirmed to Anadolu on Tuesday. The official said the announcement will include "a battalion size number of tanks" that would comprise roughly 30-50 tanks.

Earlier in the day, multiple US media outlets reported that the Biden administration was inching towards sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine after its leaders called on the West for additional arms to help it defend against Russia's war.

The possible decision to send what the reports called a "significant number" of tanks to Kyiv comes as Washington and Berlin continue to grapple over the provision of tanks to Ukraine.

Germany has faced mounting pressure to provide its Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine's military, particularly after the UK agreed to send 14 of its Challenger 2 tanks.

Ukraine welcomed the UK's decision to send a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks but said that it was not enough to meet its battlefield needs, appealing in particular to countries with Leopard 2 tanks to send them.

While Germany has so far balked at sending its tanks to Ukraine, it has said that it would not prevent Poland from doing so if it chooses. Countries that have purchased the tanks from Germany must receive a sign-off from Berlin if they are to re-export them.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told US lawmakers last week that his government would not approve of sending the Leopard 2's to Ukraine unless the US donated its own tanks first, according to the Politico news website.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Germany Berlin United Kingdom Poland Media From Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative ..

Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative projects at Arab Health Exhib ..

26 minutes ago
 ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

46 minutes ago
 UAE President arrives in Pakistan

UAE President arrives in Pakistan

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges world to take action to protect peo ..

Pakistan urges world to take action to protect people of occupied Palestine, IIO ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent R ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent Representative of Chad

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of TÃ¼rkiyeâ€™s ..

AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of TÃ¼rkiyeâ€™s steel producers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.