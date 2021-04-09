UrduPoint.com
US To Send Two Warships Through Bosphorus To Black Sea: Turkey

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 05:21 PM

US to send two warships through Bosphorus to Black Sea: Turkey

Istanbul, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The United States will send two warships through the Bosphorus to the Black Sea, the Turkish foreign ministry said on Friday, as tensions simmer between Russia and Ukraine.

The ships will stay in the region until May 4, the foreign ministry said in a statement. Turkish media said the warships will enter the Black Sea next week.

"We were notified through diplomatic channels 15 days ago... that two US warships will pass toward the Black Sea," a Turkish foreign ministry official told reporters.

The US embassy in Turkey, contacted by AFP, declined comment.

Washington is required to give Ankara a notice of at least 15 days before sending warships through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits under the terms of the 1936 Montreux Convention.

The treaty's terms allow foreign warships to stay in the Black Sea for 21 days.

