US to slash Afghanistan troop level to 2,500 by mid-January: Pentagon

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The US will cut its troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 in January, the lowest level in nearly two decades of war, as outgoing President Donald Trump follows through on a pledge to end conflicts abroad, the Pentagon announced Tuesday.

Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller said around 2,000 troops would be pulled from the country by January 15, and 500 more would come back from Iraq, leaving 2,500 in each country.

The moves reflect Trump's policy "to bring the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq to a successful and responsible conclusion and to bring our brave service members home," Miller said.