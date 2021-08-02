US to take in thousands more Afghan refugees

Washington, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The United States said it will take in thousands more Afghan refugees Monday due to rising violence as the US ends its two-decade military involvement.

"In light of increased levels of Taliban violence, the US government is working to provide certain Afghans, including those who worked with the United States, the opportunity for refugee resettlement to the United States," the State Department said in a statement.