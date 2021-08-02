UrduPoint.com

US To Take In Thousands More Afghan Refugees

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:50 PM

US to take in thousands more Afghan refugees

Washington, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The United States said it will take in thousands more Afghan refugees Monday due to rising violence as the US ends its two-decade military involvement.

"In light of increased levels of Taliban violence, the US government is working to provide certain Afghans, including those who worked with the United States, the opportunity for refugee resettlement to the United States," the State Department said in a statement.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United States Government Refugee

Recent Stories

‘Why this fuss is all about,” Shoaib Akhtar on ..

‘Why this fuss is all about,” Shoaib Akhtar on BCCI threats to foreign playe ..

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi announces 71% reduction in requirements ..

Abu Dhabi announces 71% reduction in requirements for starting new commercial bu ..

5 minutes ago
 Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoin ..

Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoint

20 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,537 new COVID-19 cases, 1,492 reco ..

UAE announces 1,537 new COVID-19 cases, 1,492 recoveries, 5 deaths in last 24 ho ..

35 minutes ago
 National Program for Artificial Intelligence launc ..

National Program for Artificial Intelligence launches &#039;Learn AI Platform&#0 ..

50 minutes ago
 Families reunited as travel rules eased in UK

Families reunited as travel rules eased in UK

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.