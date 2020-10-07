UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Tighten Rules For Visas Used By Tech Firms

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 01:10 AM

US to tighten rules for visas used by tech firms

Washington, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday unveiled a tightening of rules for immigration visas used widely by technology firms, claiming the new system would be better for American workers.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the new regulations for so-called H-1B visas for highly skilled workers, which allow up to 85,000 immigrants annually.

The move marked a new step aimed at tightening immigration under the Trump administration, which sought to block the H-1B program in a move halted last week by a Federal judge.

Tuesday's new regulations, details of which were not disclosed, would narrow the definition of "speciality occupation" which according to DHS "allowed companies to game the system." The plan, to be implemented after a 60-day comment period, would also seek to require firms to make "real" offers to US residents before seeking to bring in foreigners and add new compliance mechanisms.

The visa program has been widely used by Silicon Valley firms to bring in engineers and other skilled workers, many coming from India. Critics have said the program has depressed salaries in some professions.

"We have entered an era in which economic security is an integral part of homeland security," acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement.

"Put simply, economic security is homeland security. In response, we must do everything we can within the bounds of the law to make sure the American worker is put first."Last week, US District Judge Jeffrey White in San Francisco granted a preliminary injunction to block the government from ending the H-1B visa program, in a case brought by the US Chamber of Commerce and supported by technology trade groups.

Related Topics

India Technology Trump San Francisco Chad Chamber Visa Commerce From Government

Recent Stories

UAE first country where number of COVID-19 tests e ..

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Israeli FM in Berlin

46 minutes ago

At UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

47 minutes ago

AT UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

46 minutes ago

Soros college prompts latest spat between Hungary, ..

49 minutes ago

Ulema, religious scholars evolve consensus on 20-p ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.