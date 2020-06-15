UrduPoint.com
US Top Court Rules Civil Rights Law Protects LGBT Workers

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 08:50 PM

US top court rules civil rights law protects LGBT workers

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The US Supreme Court ruled Monday that Federal protections against workplace discrimination apply equally to sexual orientation, contrary to the position taken by the administration of President Donald Trump.

The landmark decision said Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which outlaws discrimination against employees because of a person's sex, also covers sexual orientation and transgender status.

"Today we must decide whether someone can be fired simply for being homosexual or transgender," the court said. "The answer is clear."

