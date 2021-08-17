US top diplomat Blinken discusses Afghanistan with Pakistani FM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the situation in Afghanistan.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price, who told reporters about the phone call at his news briefing, did not give any further details of the phone call.

"Secretary of State Antony J Blinken spoke today with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Qureshi discussed Afghanistan and the developing situation there," price said.

Taliban fighters captured Kabul on Sunday after the Afghan government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing a dramatic end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged nation.