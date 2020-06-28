US tops 2.5 mn coronavirus cases: Johns Hopkins

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The United States on Saturday surpassed 2.5 million coronavirus cases, a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed, as the world's hardest-hit country grappled with a surge of infections in several states.

There were 2,500,419 confirmed cases in the US, according to the Baltimore-based university as of 5:30 pm (2130 GMT).

US deaths now exceed 125,000, approximately one-fourth the world total of over 495,000.