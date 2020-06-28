UrduPoint.com
US Tops 2.5 Mn Coronavirus Cases: Johns Hopkins

Sun 28th June 2020 | 08:10 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The United States on Saturday surpassed 2.5 million coronavirus cases, a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed, as the world's hardest-hit country grappled with a surge of infections in several states.

There were 2,500,419 confirmed cases in the US, according to the Baltimore-based university as of 5:30 pm (2130 GMT).

US deaths now exceed 125,000, approximately one-fourth the world total of over 495,000.

