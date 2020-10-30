UrduPoint.com
US Tops 90,000 Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours For First Time

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 08:10 AM

US tops 90,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours for first time

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :The United States notched a record number of new coronavirus cases on Thursday, topping the grim milestone of more than 90,000 diagnoses in 24 hours, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The country, which has seen a resurgence of its Covid-19 outbreak since mid-October, saw 91,295 new cases in the 24 hours up to 8:30 pm Thursday (0030 GMT Friday), according to a real-time count by the Baltimore-based school.

The US has tallied 8.94 million cases of the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, the most of any country in the world.

