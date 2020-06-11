UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Tops Two Million Coronavirus Cases: Johns Hopkins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 09:30 AM

US tops two million coronavirus cases: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the United States topped two million on Wednesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 112,900 people in the United States, which leads the world in the number of confirmed infections with 2,000,464, according to the Baltimore-based school's latest count.

Related Topics

World United States Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

UAE a leader in developing strategies for future: ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Sameh Shoukry condemn endanger ..

8 hours ago

Awareness is our medicine. Until we find a cure

9 hours ago

FNC calls on TRA to adopt decisions of UAE Cabinet ..

9 hours ago

Netanyahu Discusses Trump's Peace Plan With German ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.