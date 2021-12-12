US tornado outbreak likely 'one of the largest' in history: Biden

Wilmington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The storm system that devastated parts of the United States overnight is likely to be "one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history," President Joe Biden said Saturday.

"It's a tragedy. And we still don't know how many lives are lost and the full extent of the damage," he said in televised comments, promising Federal aid to the five states damaged by the storms.