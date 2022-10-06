UrduPoint.com

U.S. Trade Deficit In August Narrows For Fifth Straight Month Amid Cooling Demand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 04:10 PM

U.S. trade deficit in August narrows for fifth straight month amid cooling demand

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :U.S. trade deficit fell by 4.3 percent in August, marking the fifth straight monthly drop and hitting the lowest level in more than a year, the Commerce Department reported on Wednesday.

In August, the goods and services deficit fell by 3.1 billion U.S. Dollars from the previous month to reach 67.4 billion dollars, the report showed. U.S. imports fell by 1.1 percent to 326.3 billion dollars in August, the lowest level since March. Exports, meanwhile, edged down by 0.3 percent to 258.9 billion dollars, after hitting a record level of 259.6 billion dollars.

Earlier data showed that the trade deficit shrank by roughly 19 percent in April after hitting an all-time high in March.

The figure fell by a revised 0.9 percent, 5.8 percent and 12.9 percent in May, June and July, respectively.

"Despite the recent sharp narrowing, the U.S. is still running an outsized deficit compared to prior to what prevailed pre-pandemic," Tim Quinlan and Shannon Seery, economists at Wells Fargo Securities, said in an analysis.

"The sharp narrowing to date can be traced to slower import growth specifically, and the August data position net exports to be a considerable boost to third quarter growth," said Quinlan and Seery.

Related Topics

Exports Import Shannon Fargo March April May June July August Commerce From Billion

Recent Stories

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Sta ..

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Stadium from today

12 minutes ago
 Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

22 minutes ago
 Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge th ..

Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge threatening case

27 minutes ago
 All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilit ..

All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: FM

41 minutes ago
 Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money launderi ..

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money laundering case

3 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will b ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will bring revolutionary changes in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.