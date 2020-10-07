UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Trade Deficit Widens Again In August As Imports Climb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:40 AM

US trade deficit widens again in August as imports climb

Washington, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The US trade deficit continued to widen in August to its highest point in 14 years, as imports outpaced exports amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to official data released Tuesday.

The deficit rose 5.9 percent from July to $67.1 billion, increasing more than expected but posting a more moderate jump than the nearly 19 percent surge in the month prior, according to the Commerce Department report.

However, the August trade gap was the largest since August 2006, and the deficit in goods alone was the highest on record at $83.9 billion.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer cheered the data, saying it showed the United States -- home to the world's worst coronavirus outbreak with more than 210,000 people dead -- performed better than other countries amid the downturn.

"As other countries recover and reopen, we expect both imports and exports to improve substantially," he said in a statement.

US exports increased $3.6 billion to $171.9 billion in August, not enough to offset the $7.4 billion climb in imports to $239 billion.

The growth in the deficit came from a slight decrease in the services surplus to $16.8 billion, as travel and tourism are largely shut down, while the goods deficit climbed $3.0 billion.

The Commerce Department warned, "Exports and imports in August reflect both the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued recovery from the sharp declines earlier this year.

" Those disruptions were brought on by business shutdowns and border closures to stop the spread of the virus, measures that have eased somewhat in the US and elsewhere as firms adapt to new health protocols.

"Exports and imports are continuing to recover from low levels, though imports have made a stronger rebound," Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said. "Overall, trade flows remain subdued and the outlook is uncertain given a muted global growth and demand backdrop." Exports remain 17.6 percent below the same period in 2019, and imports are down 13.1 percent, the report said.

Industrial supplies and materials were among the most-exported products, according to the data, increasing $3.9 billion.

Services exports saw only scant gains led by other business services, while travel decreased.

Consumer goods made up more than half of the increase in imports, with pharmaceutical preparations increasing $2.7 billionThe data showed the US deficit with Germany and Japan increasing by $1.6 billion and $1 billion, respectively.

However the deficit with China, which signed a partial truce with Washington in January to end months of trade conflict, decreased by $1.9 billion, as exports climbed $1.7 billion and imports fell slightly.

Related Topics

Dead World Exports Business China Washington Germany Same Japan United States January July August Border 2019 Commerce From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE first country where number of COVID-19 tests e ..

6 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Israeli FM in Berlin

15 minutes ago

At UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

16 minutes ago

AT UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

15 minutes ago

Soros college prompts latest spat between Hungary, ..

18 minutes ago

Ulema, religious scholars evolve consensus on 20-p ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.