US Trade Deficit Widens In May On Rising Exports

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 11:00 PM

Washington, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The US trade gap widened again in May after narrowing in the prior month, according to government data released Friday, as imports increased amid surging consumer demand.

The trade deficit in goods and services rose $2.2 billion to $71.2 billion, as the $3.5 billion jump in imports was nearly triple the rise in exports in the month, the Commerce Department reported.

As the world's largest economy has reopened and recovered faster than other regions, Americans have come out to spend on homes, travel and other goods, and the data showed the trade gap in the first five months of the year far outpaced the same period of 2020 or 2019.

"The trade deficit is poised to remain wide as the fiscally powered, consumer driven recovery in the US runs ahead of the global economic rebound," Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economics said in an analysis of the report.

The report showed big gains in imports of oil, lumber, computers and telecommunications equipment.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

