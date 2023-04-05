Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

US Trade Gap Expands Slightly In February As Exports Slip

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 07:40 PM

US trade gap expands slightly in February as exports slip

Washington, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The US trade deficit expanded slightly in February to the widest in four months as exports dropped more than imports, according to government data released on Wednesday.

The trade gap stood at $70.5 billion in February, up by $1.9 billion from January, said the Commerce Department, slightly more than analysts expected.

The overall deficit widened to a record last year, and spending has remained more resilient than expected despite multiple interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to cool stubborn inflation.

But analysts expect imports and exports to weaken as consumers pull back this year and the world's biggest economy cools.

Exports slipped to $251.2 billion in February while imports dipped to $321.7 billion.

"Domestic demand continued to hold up better than demand overseas, leading to incremental increases to the deficit, though there are signs US consumers and businesses lost some momentum," said Matthew Martin, US economist at Oxford Economics.

He added that trade is expected to "pose a drag on GDP growth this year" while weak foreign demand and a strong Dollar will also weigh on exports.

Among categories, exports of industrial supplies and materials dropped along with that of consumer goods, the latest data showed.

The import of consumer items including cell phones and household products also fell, alongside automotive vehicles and parts.

"Last year, we had a big surge in imports at the start of the year because loads of retailers, wholesalers, found themselves with not enough inventory," said Kieran Clancy, senior US economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

While businesses placed orders accordingly, demand shifted from goods to services, causing them to end up with a surplus of inventory that they had to run down later in the year, he added.

"What we've seen over the last two to three months is the trade deficit moved in a very narrow range," he told AFP, adding that he expects this to continue.

Meanwhile, the US goods deficit with China picked up by $3.2 billion to $25.2 billion in February, Commerce Department data showed.

Related Topics

World Exports Import Dollar China Vehicles Oxford January February Commerce From Government Loads Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Auth ..

Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Authority of Islamic Affairs

32 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions ..

Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

2 hours ago
 ‘It’s your last week,’ Fawad Chaudhary asks ..

‘It’s your last week,’ Fawad Chaudhary asks Maryam  ‘to pack things’

2 hours ago
 ‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should no ..

‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should not be a matter of pride,’ Mar ..

2 hours ago
 BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

2 hours ago
 Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.