US Trade Gap Narrows To $50.7 Bn In June On Rising Exports: Govt

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

US trade gap narrows to $50.7 bn in June on rising exports: govt

Washington, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The US trade deficit dropped slightly in June to $50.7 billion on a record increase in exports, the government announced Wednesday.

The $4.1 billion decline in the trade gap from May came from a 9.4 percent jump in exports, the largest on record, while imports rose just 4.7 percent, the Commerce Department reported.

