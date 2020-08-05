US trade gap narrows to $50.7 bn in June on rising exports: govt

Washington, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The US trade deficit dropped slightly in June to $50.7 billion on a record increase in exports, the government announced Wednesday.

The $4.1 billion decline in the trade gap from May came from a 9.4 percent jump in exports, the largest on record, while imports rose just 4.7 percent, the Commerce Department reported.