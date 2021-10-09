UrduPoint.com

US Trade Representative Discusses Trade With China's Vice Premier

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 11:50 AM

US Trade Representative discusses trade with China's Vice Premier

Washington, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :US Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday evening to discuss Chinese trade practices that Washington deems unfair.

Tai "today held a virtual meeting with Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China, Liu He, to discuss the US-China trade relationship," the USTR said in a statement.

"During their candid exchange, Ambassador Tai and Vice Premier Liu acknowledged the importance of the bilateral trade relationship and the impact that it has not only on the United States and China but also the global economy," the statement went on.

