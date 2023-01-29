US trade shifts on Covid and China tensions, but no 'decoupling' yet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :US trade flows are realigning on the back of pandemic shocks and tensions with China, but efforts to reduce interdependence between the superpowers have not brought a swift decoupling.

While security concerns have escalated and US imports from China fell after Washington and Beijing imposed tit-for-tat tariffs, trade has since climbed again.

The numbers could rise further when 2022 trade data is released next month, pointing to how interlaced the world's two biggest economies are.

But experts say tensions have left their mark in other ways.