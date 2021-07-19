UrduPoint.com
US Transfers Guantanamo Prisoner To Morocco: Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The Biden administration has transferred its first detainee out of the prison at Guantanamo Bay, the Pentagon said Monday, repatriating a Moroccan man whose release had been advised in 2016 but whose detention continued under Donald Trump's presidency.

"The Department of Defense announced today the transfer of Abdul Latif Nasir from the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay to the Kingdom of Morocco," a Pentagon statement said, adding that 39 prisoners remain in the controversial facility.

