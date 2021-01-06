UrduPoint.com
US Treasury Chief Visits Sudan After Blacklisting Lifted

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

US treasury chief visits Sudan after blacklisting lifted

Khartoum, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrived in Sudan Wednesday for talks on future US economic assistance following Khartoum's removal from Washington's state sponsors of terrorism blacklist.

"The United States Treasury chief Steve Mnuchin arrived today morning (Wednesday) atop a high-ranking delegation, in the first such visit to Sudan," a government statement said.

Mnuchin is scheduled to meet both head of state General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

